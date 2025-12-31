Zohran Mamdani's Historic New York Mayoral Inauguration

As the clock strikes midnight, Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in as the new mayor of New York City, marking January 1, 2026, as a day of celebration and renewal. His inaugural events reflect a deep connection to the city's history, beginning with an intimate ceremony at a historic subway station.

The swearing-in at the decommissioned City Hall subway stop symbolizes Mamdani's commitment to work for the city's residents. New York Attorney General Letitia James will officiate, underscoring the strong political connections within Mamdani's circle. This site, rich in history with its iconic arches, represents more than just a nod to the past.

Later in the day, a grander community celebration at City Hall will be led by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, with remarks from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The public event will transform Broadway into a festive block party, highlighting Mamdani's promise to engage with New Yorkers from all walks of life.

