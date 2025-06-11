Heineken's $2.75 Billion Expansion Boost in Mexico
Heineken announces a $2.75 billion investment in Mexico, including a new factory in Yucatan with an initial 4 million hectoliter capacity. CEO Oriol Bonaclocha confirmed no plant closures, highlighting this as an expansion effort during a press conference with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Heineken, the renowned beer manufacturer, has unveiled plans to invest $2.75 billion across various projects in Mexico, as revealed by the company's CEO in the country on Wednesday.
During an address at Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning press conference, Oriol Bonaclocha announced this significant investment will see the construction of a new factory in southeastern Mexico. Located in Yucatan, the new plant is set to have an initial production capacity of 4 million hectoliters, with potential to double depending on demand.
Bonaclocha assured that no existing factories would be closed as part of the expansion. This move underscores Heineken's commitment to growth and strengthening its market presence in Mexico.
(With inputs from agencies.)
