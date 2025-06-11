Punjab Powers Through: Record Electricity Demand Met

In an impressive feat, the Punjab government has successfully tackled an unprecedented electricity demand. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh announced that a record-high of 16,711 MW was met without any power cuts.

This historic accomplishment comes after the state had already previously recorded a high demand of 16,192 MW earlier in June.

Anticipating the summer and paddy sowing season, officials arranged for 17,000 MW in advance, ensuring no disruptions during the heatwave.

(With inputs from agencies.)