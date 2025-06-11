Punjab Powers Through: Record Electricity Demand Met
The Punjab government achieved a historic milestone by meeting an all-time high electricity demand of 16,711 MW without power cuts. Anticipating increased demand for summer and paddy sowing, officials had secured arrangements for up to 17,000 MW. This proactive strategy ensured uninterrupted service amid rising heat and agricultural activity.
In an impressive feat, the Punjab government has successfully tackled an unprecedented electricity demand. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh announced that a record-high of 16,711 MW was met without any power cuts.
This historic accomplishment comes after the state had already previously recorded a high demand of 16,192 MW earlier in June.
Anticipating the summer and paddy sowing season, officials arranged for 17,000 MW in advance, ensuring no disruptions during the heatwave.
