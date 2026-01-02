Cape Town Urges to Cut Water Use as Summer Demand Exceeds Targets

The City of Cape Town has issued an appeal to residents, visitors, and businesses to urgently adopt more water-conscious habits as water consumption has risen significantly above the city’s summer target. Officials warn that sustained high usage—combined with declining dam levels—could increase pressure on water resources as the region heads into another year of uncertain rainfall.

For the 2025–26 summer season, the City has set a collective water-wise usage target of under 975 million litres per day (MLD). This target is part of a risk-mitigation strategy designed to safeguard water supplies should 2026 experience below-average or highly variable rainfall.

However, by 31 December 2025, average consumption had climbed to 1 025 MLD, exceeding the seasonal threshold by 50 MLD. At the same time, Cape Town’s dam levels stood at 70.5%, with combined storage measuring 19.2% lower than at the same time last year—a noticeable decline that echoes early warning signs seen before previous drought periods.

City Officials Urge Early Action to Prevent Water Stress

Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, encouraged residents to respond proactively rather than wait for restrictions to become necessary.

“While there is no immediate reason for concern, we urge all Capetonians, visitors and businesses to carefully manage their water use. Consistency in reducing consumption now protects our water security, reduces the risk of sudden restrictions, and ensures sufficient reserves should rainfall in 2026 fall short,” he said.

Badroodien added that early and sustained reductions across households, tourism establishments, and commercial properties help build resilience against climate-related variability, which continues to challenge long-term resource planning.

Why Water-Wise Behaviour Matters

Cape Town remains vulnerable to climate variability, including prolonged dry spells, shifting rainfall patterns, and rising temperatures that increase evaporation. Despite improvements in water management infrastructure since the 2017–18 drought crisis, responsible consumption remains a critical pillar of urban water security.

Higher-than-expected summer demand places additional pressure on the water system at a time when dam levels naturally decline. By acting early, the City aims to avoid the need for sudden or severe water restrictions should rainfall disappoint in the coming year.

Practical Water-Saving Tips for Residents

The City has shared simple, practical measures for reducing daily household consumption:

Take short, stop-start showers; new showerheads should not exceed a 7-litre-per-minute flow rate.

Reduce laundry and dishwashing frequency; wash only when necessary and use spot-cleaning where possible.

Turn off taps and hoses when not actively using water.

Water gardens only before 09:00 or after 18:00 to reduce evaporation.

Keep holiday fun water-wise—cool down with damp cloths instead of spraying water, and use minimal water for children’s outdoor play.

These measures, widely adopted during Cape Town’s previous drought, remain among the most effective tools for keeping demand within sustainable limits.

City to Continue Monitoring and Public Updates

The City will continue to monitor dam levels, consumption trends, and rainfall forecasts closely throughout the summer season. Residents are encouraged to remain informed through City water dashboards, local advisories, and community communication channels.

Cape Town’s long-term water resilience relies not only on infrastructure and planning, but also on shared responsibility among residents, businesses, and visitors.