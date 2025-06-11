Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Framework: A Step Toward Stabilization

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a framework agreement with China aimed at reducing tariffs to stabilize economic relations. During a U.S. House hearing, Bessent emphasized that China should resolve internal issues like its real estate crisis and boost consumer spending, rather than relying on exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:43 IST
U.S.-China Trade Framework: A Step Toward Stabilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday that a framework agreement has been reached with China in London. The agreement is designed to implement last month's tariff-reducing trade deal, which is expected to help stabilize the economic relationship between the U.S. and China.

Speaking during a U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee hearing, Bessent stressed that China must address its domestic challenges, such as a lingering real estate crisis, and work towards increasing consumer spending.

According to Bessent, it is crucial that China not rely solely on exports to achieve economic prosperity, suggesting that internal economic reforms are necessary for sustained growth.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025