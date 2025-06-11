U.S.-China Trade Framework: A Step Toward Stabilization
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a framework agreement with China aimed at reducing tariffs to stabilize economic relations. During a U.S. House hearing, Bessent emphasized that China should resolve internal issues like its real estate crisis and boost consumer spending, rather than relying on exports.
Speaking during a U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee hearing, Bessent stressed that China must address its domestic challenges, such as a lingering real estate crisis, and work towards increasing consumer spending.
According to Bessent, it is crucial that China not rely solely on exports to achieve economic prosperity, suggesting that internal economic reforms are necessary for sustained growth.