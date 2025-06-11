Mukhyamantri Samipeshu: A Direct Line to Governance in Tripura

The 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative marked its 45th edition in Agartala, providing an avenue for citizens to directly engage with Chief Minister Manik Saha to resolve their issues. The event, held on Wednesday, underscored the state government's dedication to addressing public grievances with immediacy and transparency.

Chief Minister Saha's ongoing commitment was echoed in his post on X, where he emphasized the initiative's role as a crucial bridge between the people and the government. Continuing its legacy, this session allowed people across Tripura to have their voices heard and acted upon, reinforcing trust in governance.

Since its inception under the BJP regime two years ago, 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' has evolved into a cornerstone of public policy in Tripura, highlighting the administration's pledge to transparent leadership and effective communication with its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)