Mukhyamantri Samipeshu: A Direct Line to Governance in Tripura

The 45th edition of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative was held in Agartala, offering a platform for citizens to directly communicate grievances with Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha, who provided prompt solutions. This initiative highlights the state government's transparent governance and active leadership approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:53 IST
CM Manik Saha at the 45th edition of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative marked its 45th edition in Agartala, providing an avenue for citizens to directly engage with Chief Minister Manik Saha to resolve their issues. The event, held on Wednesday, underscored the state government's dedication to addressing public grievances with immediacy and transparency.

Chief Minister Saha's ongoing commitment was echoed in his post on X, where he emphasized the initiative's role as a crucial bridge between the people and the government. Continuing its legacy, this session allowed people across Tripura to have their voices heard and acted upon, reinforcing trust in governance.

Since its inception under the BJP regime two years ago, 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' has evolved into a cornerstone of public policy in Tripura, highlighting the administration's pledge to transparent leadership and effective communication with its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

