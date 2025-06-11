Court Denies Bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Amid Pakistani Links Probe
A Hisar court denied bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive info and maintaining ties with a Pakistani citizen. Her judicial custody was recently extended. Malhotra met a Pakistani officer and shared information, raising serious allegations against her.
A Hisar court has denied bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested under serious allegations of sharing sensitive information and maintaining regular correspondence with a Pakistani citizen.
Her lawyer, Advocate Kumar Mukesh, stated that the court sought a police response and argued before the rejection. Last Monday, her judicial custody was extended for another 14 days.
Malhotra, who has previously faced the court on May 26, is alleged to have contacted a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi. The police continue their investigation, examining her bank records and electronic devices. Discussions on her podcast with a Pakistani YouTuber have also come under scrutiny.
