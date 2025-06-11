Colombia's Debt Strategy: A Balancing Act for Economic Stability

Colombia is contemplating a significant increase in its debt levels, aiming to secure several billion dollars in response to an expanding fiscal deficit, according to market sources.

The government is planning the issuance of approximately $2.4 billion in additional external bonds and is negotiating with commercial banks for loans worth around $1 billion. This potential increase in debt also includes a rise in domestic securities issuance to 58 trillion pesos, up from the initial target of 46.5 trillion pesos.

Recently, the government activated an escape clause, allowing a temporary suspension of fiscal rules to raise the fiscal deficit target to 7.1% of GDP. Finance ministry officials are expected to detail this new financial strategy in an upcoming press conference.

