Bhupender Gupta Set to Lead NHPC: A Strategic Appointment

Bhupender Gupta has been recommended by the Public Enterprises Selection Board as the new Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited. Currently, Gupta is the Director (Technical) at THDC India Limited. The decision was made following an interview process involving nine candidates for the prestigious role.

Bhupender Gupta has been tapped as the prospective Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited, marking a significant career milestone for the current Director (Technical) of THDC India Limited. The selection recommendation was announced by the Public Enterprises Selection Board on Wednesday.

Gupta and eight other candidates, including Suprakash Adhikari and Ramesh Mukhiya from NHPC, participated in a rigorous interview process facilitated by the PESB to fill the top position at India's premier hydropower company.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, has been the front-runner in hydropower development. With its headquarters in Faridabad, the company is now enhancing its footprint in solar and wind energy sectors, reflecting strategic diversification in renewable energy.

