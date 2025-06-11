Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha Offers Rs 4 Lakh Aid to Families of Drowning Victims

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha provided Rs 4 lakh to each family of seven individuals who drowned in West District. During a solemn ceremony, CM Saha expressed condolences and support, reinforcing the state government's commitment to aiding bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:51 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha Offers Rs 4 Lakh Aid to Families of Drowning Victims
CM Manik Saha hands over cheque to a bereaved family member of drowning incident victim. (Photo/X handle of Tripura CM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartening gesture, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has extended financial assistance to the families of seven drowning victims from the state's West District. Each family has received a sum of Rs 4 lakh to help them through this challenging period. The aid was distributed during a solemn ceremony where CM Saha met grieving family members.

The tragic incidents claimed the lives of Piyali Debbarma, Priyanka Debbarma, Mahindra Singh, Tanmoy Debnath, Liton Saha, Prasenjit Debnath, and Ankush Rishi Das, among others. CM Saha's financial support is a testament to the state government's commitment to caring for its residents in times of crisis.

Earlier, in Agartala, CM Saha participated in the 45th 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' session. This initiative emphasizes transparent governance by allowing citizens direct interaction with the chief minister. During the session, Saha encouraged officials to address public grievances promptly, reinforcing the administration's dedication to responsive governance.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025