Tripura CM Manik Saha Offers Rs 4 Lakh Aid to Families of Drowning Victims

In a heartening gesture, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has extended financial assistance to the families of seven drowning victims from the state's West District. Each family has received a sum of Rs 4 lakh to help them through this challenging period. The aid was distributed during a solemn ceremony where CM Saha met grieving family members.

The tragic incidents claimed the lives of Piyali Debbarma, Priyanka Debbarma, Mahindra Singh, Tanmoy Debnath, Liton Saha, Prasenjit Debnath, and Ankush Rishi Das, among others. CM Saha's financial support is a testament to the state government's commitment to caring for its residents in times of crisis.

Earlier, in Agartala, CM Saha participated in the 45th 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' session. This initiative emphasizes transparent governance by allowing citizens direct interaction with the chief minister. During the session, Saha encouraged officials to address public grievances promptly, reinforcing the administration's dedication to responsive governance.