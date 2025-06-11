Gavi Seeks New Donors Amid Global Aid Cuts

Gavi, the international vaccine alliance, is actively pursuing new financial contributors amid global cuts to aid budgets from longstanding donors. The organization's CEO, Sania Nishtar, highlighted these efforts in an interview with Reuters.

In a strategic bid to secure $9 billion at an upcoming Brussels summit, Gavi has acknowledged the reluctance of principal donors such as the United States, United Kingdom, and France to maintain their previous levels of support. During meetings in Morocco, Nishtar encouraged nations like Morocco to join the pool of contributors.

India and Indonesia, once beneficiaries of Gavi, are now donors, Nishtar confirmed, alongside Portugal's increased commitments. The CEO also visited a vaccine plant near Casablanca with potential ties to Gavi's manufacturing accelerator scheme. Gavi continues to address measles and cholera crises globally while preparing for potential funding shortfalls.

