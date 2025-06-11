Left Menu

Gavi Seeks New Donors Amid Global Aid Cuts

Gavi, a global vaccine alliance, aims to raise $9 billion for childhood immunization in impoverished countries. However, traditional donors like the U.S., U.K., and France plan to reduce aid. Gavi is expanding its donor base, citing contributions from India, Indonesia, and Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:46 IST
Gavi Seeks New Donors Amid Global Aid Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gavi, the international vaccine alliance, is actively pursuing new financial contributors amid global cuts to aid budgets from longstanding donors. The organization's CEO, Sania Nishtar, highlighted these efforts in an interview with Reuters.

In a strategic bid to secure $9 billion at an upcoming Brussels summit, Gavi has acknowledged the reluctance of principal donors such as the United States, United Kingdom, and France to maintain their previous levels of support. During meetings in Morocco, Nishtar encouraged nations like Morocco to join the pool of contributors.

India and Indonesia, once beneficiaries of Gavi, are now donors, Nishtar confirmed, alongside Portugal's increased commitments. The CEO also visited a vaccine plant near Casablanca with potential ties to Gavi's manufacturing accelerator scheme. Gavi continues to address measles and cholera crises globally while preparing for potential funding shortfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025