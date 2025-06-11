Tragic Consequence: Teen's Protest Turns Fatal Over Mobile Phone Dispute
A 14-year-old girl named Laxmidevi Gulab Yadav tragically committed suicide in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone to play games. She hanged herself using a cloth, and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have registered an accidental death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in the Aarey Colony area of Goregaon, a 14-year-old girl named Laxmidevi Gulab Yadav allegedly took her own life after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone to play games.
Police reports indicate that the incident occurred this past Saturday evening when Laxmidevi, reportedly upset over the denial, locked herself in a room and ended her life using a piece of cloth.
She was rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The Aarey Police Station has registered an accidental death report as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement