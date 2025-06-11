Left Menu

Tragic Consequence: Teen's Protest Turns Fatal Over Mobile Phone Dispute

A 14-year-old girl named Laxmidevi Gulab Yadav tragically committed suicide in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone to play games. She hanged herself using a cloth, and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have registered an accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:35 IST
Tragic Consequence: Teen's Protest Turns Fatal Over Mobile Phone Dispute
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in the Aarey Colony area of Goregaon, a 14-year-old girl named Laxmidevi Gulab Yadav allegedly took her own life after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone to play games.

Police reports indicate that the incident occurred this past Saturday evening when Laxmidevi, reportedly upset over the denial, locked herself in a room and ended her life using a piece of cloth.

She was rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The Aarey Police Station has registered an accidental death report as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025