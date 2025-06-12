Mexico City Gears Up for Historic 2026 World Cup Welcome
Mexico City, led by Mayor Clara Brugada, prepares to host the 2026 World Cup, emphasizing inclusion and diversity. With notable investments in infrastructure, the city aims to set a welcoming example amidst contrasting policies in the U.S. Iconic landmarks will glow in green for the countdown celebration.
Mexico City is poised to make history as it prepares to host the 2026 World Cup for the third time. Mayor Clara Brugada announced this milestone event on Wednesday by unveiling a countdown clock. She emphasized the city's commitment to inclusion, contrasting with the anti-immigration stance in the U.S. under former President Donald Trump.
"All football fans are welcome in Mexico City," declared Brugada at the FIFA event, highlighting the city's vibrant diversity as its greatest treasure. She assured fans from around the world that they would be embraced with open arms, along with their cultures and languages.
As part of the preparations, over six billion pesos will be invested in improving public services and infrastructure around the Azteca Stadium. Additionally, 40 landmarks in the city will be illuminated in green, symbolizing the festive spirit leading to the global football event.
