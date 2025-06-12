Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Fire: New Wave of Russian Drone Attacks Intensifies War's Fury

A series of devastating Russian drone attacks hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing six and injuring 64, including nine children. The strikes are part of increased bombardments Moscow claims as retaliatory measures. The attacks caused significant damage, including fires in residential areas, while southern regions faced power outages.

Updated: 12-06-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 06:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating series of Russian drone attacks struck Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Wednesday, leaving six dead and 64 injured, including nine children, according to Ukrainian officials. The assault formed part of an uptick in bombardments by Moscow, reportedly in retaliation for recent Ukrainian attacks in Russia.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a renewed wave of drone attacks early Thursday, hitting four city districts. One drone landed in a school courtyard, shattering windows, but fortunately, no further casualties or damage were reported. Meanwhile, Russian strikes in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson knocked out power, causing widespread blackouts.

Despite withstanding Russia's initial onslaught during the war's early days, Kharkiv has become a frequent target of drone, missile, and bomb attacks. Local rescue teams continue to work tirelessly, pulling bodies from the rubble after Tuesday night's incidents. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for increased pressure on Russia, condemning the ongoing strikes on civilian life.

