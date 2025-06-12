Global Markets Shiver as Trade Tensions and Tariff Uncertainty Loom Large
Global financial markets experienced volatility as a soft U.S. inflation report and uncertain U.S.-China trade talks created anxiety. President Trump's trade policies have unsettled investors, leading to a dip in global stocks. Additionally, rising tensions in the Middle East spurred concerns over oil prices.
Global financial markets faced a downturn on Thursday following a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation report and fragile trade truce between Washington and Beijing. Investors showed hesitation amid ongoing U.S.-China trade disputes and instability in the Middle East.
The recent framework agreement between the U.S. and China aims to lift limitations on rare earth exports and ease student exchanges. While President Trump expressed satisfaction with the deal, markets remained skeptical, awaiting more comprehensive information.
In response to continued tariff uncertainty, stock indices across Asia, including Japan's Nikkei and China's blue-chip index, along with U.S. and European futures, recorded losses. Concurrently, currency markets witnessed the euro strengthening against a declining dollar, as concerns over rising inflation and economic growth pressed on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Reserve Faces Critical Decisions Amid Inflation-Unemployment Dilemma
Pakistan's Inflation Forecast: A Brief Respite Ahead
Benign inflation outlook and moderate growth warrant monetary policy to be growth-supportive, says RBI in its annual report.
There is now a 'greater confidence' on durable alignment of headline inflation to the 4 per cent target over a 12-month horizon, says RBI.
RBI Optimistic on Meeting Inflation Target Amid Global Shifts