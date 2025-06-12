Delhi's Power Strain Amid Scorching Temperatures

As temperatures soared, Delhi recorded this summer's highest peak power demand on June 11. The State Load Dispatch Centre logged a peak of 8,231 MW at 10:55 pm.

Projections suggest that this year, Delhi's power demand could surpass 9,000 MW, breaking the 2024 record of 8,656 MW. The city surpassed 8,000 MW in demand for the first time in 2023.

Amidst an intense heatwave, a red alert was issued with temperatures ranging from 40.9 to 45 degrees Celsius. The heat index alarmingly touched 51.9 degrees Celsius, highlighting the severe conditions.

