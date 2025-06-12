Left Menu

Delhi's Power Strain Amid Scorching Temperatures

Delhi experienced its highest peak power demand this summer, reaching 8,231 MW amid a severe heatwave. Temperatures soared to as high as 45 degrees Celsius, prompting a red alert. Experts project the demand may exceed 9,000 MW, surpassing the previous record of 8,656 MW in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As temperatures soared, Delhi recorded this summer's highest peak power demand on June 11. The State Load Dispatch Centre logged a peak of 8,231 MW at 10:55 pm.

Projections suggest that this year, Delhi's power demand could surpass 9,000 MW, breaking the 2024 record of 8,656 MW. The city surpassed 8,000 MW in demand for the first time in 2023.

Amidst an intense heatwave, a red alert was issued with temperatures ranging from 40.9 to 45 degrees Celsius. The heat index alarmingly touched 51.9 degrees Celsius, highlighting the severe conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

