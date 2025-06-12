Left Menu

Chandigarh's 'Drug-Free India' Walkathon Paves Way for National Movement

The NCB and ANTF organized a 'Drug-Free India' Walkathon in Chandigarh, aiming to educate youth about the dangers of drug addiction. The initiative is part of a nationwide campaign, supported by political leaders, to combat drug abuse through awareness and sports, fostering a healthier, drug-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:08 IST
IG Pushpendra Kumar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to raise awareness about drug addiction, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Chandigarh Police orchestrated a 'Drug-Free India' Walkathon in Chandigarh on Thursday. IG Narcotics, Pushpendra Kumar, highlighted the initiative as a significant milestone in the broader anti-drug campaign happening nationwide.

The primary objective of the event is to educate the youth on the adverse effects of drug use and inspire them to maintain a drug-free lifestyle. According to officials, the walkathon forms part of a fortnight-long national anti-drugs movement designed to involve the community through various engaging activities.

In a related effort, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated his administration's commitment to eliminating drug stigma through sporting initiatives. Speaking alongside Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, Mann emphasized the role of sports, as evidenced by Jalandhar's contribution to international events like the Rugby World Cup, in battling drug-related challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

