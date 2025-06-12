Left Menu

Diplomatic Success: India's Global Outreach through Operation Sindoor

BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita highlights the successful diplomatic efforts of an all-party delegation in the US. Led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the team secured support from US officials following India's decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The visit symbolizes a significant diplomatic victory for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:08 IST
BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, a member of the all-party delegation involved in Operation Sindoor's global outreach initiative, described their meeting with US Vice President JD Vance as a 'diplomatic victory.' The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, also engaged positively with the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and Congress, securing support for India's stance.

Kalita stated that the US officials were already informed about the situation, resulting in favorable discussions. Their meeting with Vice President Vance was notably successful, underscoring strong diplomatic ties. The delegation also addressed a statement by the Colombian government, clarifying India's self-defense stance after the Pahalgam terror attack claimed by Pakistan-based extremists.

Following discussions with Colombian leadership and think tanks, the delegation successfully amended Colombia's earlier statement. Shashi Tharoor elaborated on the considerable achievements made during the US visit, emphasizing the strategic importance of Operation Sindoor launched in retaliation to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, which marked a significant advancement in India's counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

