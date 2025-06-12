Left Menu

AAP's Amanatullah Khan Takes Batla House Demarcation Battle to Supreme Court

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan plans to challenge the DDA's property demarcation in Batla House at the Supreme Court. This follows a Division Bench's advice for affected residents to file individual petitions. Khan withdrew his PIL to inform locals about filing separate petitions against alleged unauthorized demolitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:11 IST
AAP's Amanatullah Khan Takes Batla House Demarcation Battle to Supreme Court
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amanatullah Khan, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, announced on Thursday that he intends to escalate the dispute over property demarcations in Delhi's Batla House area to the Supreme Court. This decision was made following instructions from the High Court's Division Bench, which allowed affected residents a three-day window to submit their individual writ petitions.

Khan's move comes shortly after he withdrew a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) from the Delhi High Court aiming to halt demolition efforts by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Speaking to ANI, Khan remarked, "The Division Bench has provided time for the concerned parties to file their writs individually within three days. We've also retracted our PIL. Residents have occupied these premises since 1971, and suddenly they are deemed unauthorized, excluding them from the PM-UDAY scheme."

He further elaborated, "The proposed demolition approach by the DDA is perplexing and their demarcation lacks accuracy. I withdrew my plea intending to challenge this demarcation at the Supreme Court." The High Court had endorsed Khan's withdrawal, with Justices Girish Kathpalia and Tejas Karia suggesting that the residents present their grievances individually. Khan initially challenged a DDA notice for demolishing alleged unauthorized properties, but the High Court denied an immediate interim stay on the demolitions proposed for June 11. Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, representing the petitioner, argued that notices extended beyond authorized boundaries, while the DDA insisted these notices complied with the Supreme Court's directives.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025