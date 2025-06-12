India's EV Revolution: IESW 2025 Gathers Global Pioneers
The upcoming India Energy Storage Week 2025 aims to propel India as a global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. Hosted by India Energy Storage Alliance, the event will feature over 200 domestic and international participants. Key government policies are driving significant growth in India's electric vehicle market.
- Country:
- India
India is on the cusp of an electric vehicle revolution with the upcoming India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, set to bring together over 200 domestic and international players in the electric vehicle sector. The event will be held from July 8 to July 10 at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention and Expo Centre.
According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), transformative policies like PLI Auto, PLI ACC, and FAME are key to establishing a robust EV ecosystem. These initiatives, alongside the SPMEPCI scheme, are paving the way for India to become a major global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, particularly in the electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler markets.
Leaders from more than 150 key partners and more than 1,000 companies worldwide will attend the event, aimed at transforming India's e-mobility landscape. IESA President Debmalaya Sen underscored IESW as a platform for world-class innovations and foreign investments that align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's industrial vision.
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: The New Hub for Electric Vehicles in India
Delhi's Green Drive: A Push Towards Electric Vehicles and Cleaner Air
Delhi-NCR Mandates Electric Vehicles for Commercial Fleets by 2026
Vecmocon's $18M Boost: Pioneering Future of Electric Vehicles
Trump vs. Musk: A Clash Over Tax Bill and Electric Vehicles