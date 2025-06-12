India's EV Revolution: IESW 2025 Gathers Global Pioneers

India is on the cusp of an electric vehicle revolution with the upcoming India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, set to bring together over 200 domestic and international players in the electric vehicle sector. The event will be held from July 8 to July 10 at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention and Expo Centre.

According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), transformative policies like PLI Auto, PLI ACC, and FAME are key to establishing a robust EV ecosystem. These initiatives, alongside the SPMEPCI scheme, are paving the way for India to become a major global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, particularly in the electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler markets.

Leaders from more than 150 key partners and more than 1,000 companies worldwide will attend the event, aimed at transforming India's e-mobility landscape. IESA President Debmalaya Sen underscored IESW as a platform for world-class innovations and foreign investments that align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's industrial vision.