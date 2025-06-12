Left Menu

India's EV Revolution: IESW 2025 Gathers Global Pioneers

The upcoming India Energy Storage Week 2025 aims to propel India as a global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. Hosted by India Energy Storage Alliance, the event will feature over 200 domestic and international participants. Key government policies are driving significant growth in India's electric vehicle market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:05 IST
India is on the cusp of an electric vehicle revolution with the upcoming India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, set to bring together over 200 domestic and international players in the electric vehicle sector. The event will be held from July 8 to July 10 at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention and Expo Centre.

According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), transformative policies like PLI Auto, PLI ACC, and FAME are key to establishing a robust EV ecosystem. These initiatives, alongside the SPMEPCI scheme, are paving the way for India to become a major global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, particularly in the electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler markets.

Leaders from more than 150 key partners and more than 1,000 companies worldwide will attend the event, aimed at transforming India's e-mobility landscape. IESA President Debmalaya Sen underscored IESW as a platform for world-class innovations and foreign investments that align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's industrial vision.

