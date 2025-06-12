Delhi Sizzles: Heatwave Persists, Relief in Sight as Rains Loom

On Thursday, Delhi's relentless battle with extreme heat continued as temperatures soared past 43°C, with Ayanagar topping the charts at a staggering 45°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several city regions, including Palam, Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Safdarjung, recorded similarly oppressive highs.

This week, the IMD forewarned of potential heatwave conditions, issuing a yellow alert for Delhi NCR. IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava highlighted that the temperature could rise above 45°C in certain areas, with an orange alert in effect for specific dates. In the coming days, however, residents might find solace as the IMD forecasts rain for mid-week, potentially curbing the relentless heat.

Northwest India isn't spared from the scorching conditions, as areas like Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded a blistering 48°C. IMD forecasts no immediate change in the heat for Northwest and Central India, anticipating a slight relief thereafter. The likely reprieve, starting June 14, promises a break from the intense heat as regional rains arrive.