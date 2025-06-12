Left Menu

Bengaluru Tragedy: Opposition Demands NHRC Probe into Deadly Stampede

Karnataka's opposition leader R Ashoka has sought NHRC intervention after a fatal stampede during the RCB IPL victory celebration in Bengaluru that resulted in 11 deaths. He cites administrative failures and calls for a thorough investigation and accountability for the state's negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:45 IST
Karnataka LoP R Ashoka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of a tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration, Karnataka opposition leader R Ashoka has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for an urgent probe. The incident, which took place on June 4 near M Chinnaswamy Stadium, claimed 11 lives and left at least 75 injured, prompting Ashoka to demand accountability for what he terms a 'grave human rights violation' resulting from 'gross negligence' and 'administrative failure.'

Highlighting alleged lapses such as misleading free pass announcements leading to an unmanageable crowd, inadequate crowd control, and lack of medical aid, Ashoka points to severe shortcomings in event management. He has named the event organisers, including the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB, as well as government authorities, for their role in the chaos. Despite FIRs and an inquiry commission being announced, Ashoka insists on a lack of foresight and planning.

The BJP leader calls for the NHRC to conduct an independent inquiry into the conduct of all parties involved, including government and private entities. He stresses the need for thorough justice for the victims and preventive measures for future events. Meanwhile, high-level officials have been suspended, and a one-man commission has been formed to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

