MobiKwik Grants Over 3 Lakh Stock Options to Employees

One MobiKwik Systems, a leading fintech firm, has revealed plans to grant 3,27,688 stock options to qualified employees. These options allow for conversion into equity shares at face value.

The company's Nomination & Remuneration Committee sanctioned this decision, as per a regulatory filing. The initiative, set for June 12, 2025, is part of the MobiKwik Employee Stock Option Plan 2014.

With a vesting period of four years, employees will see 20% options vesting in the first and second years and 30% in the third and fourth years. No lock-in period applies, ensuring greater flexibility for employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)