MobiKwik Grants Over 3 Lakh Stock Options to Employees
Fintech company One MobiKwik Systems has announced the allocation of 3,27,688 stock options to its eligible employees. These options, part of the MobiKwik Employee Stock Option Plan 2014, can be converted into equity shares with no lock-in period and will vest over four years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
One MobiKwik Systems, a leading fintech firm, has revealed plans to grant 3,27,688 stock options to qualified employees. These options allow for conversion into equity shares at face value.
The company's Nomination & Remuneration Committee sanctioned this decision, as per a regulatory filing. The initiative, set for June 12, 2025, is part of the MobiKwik Employee Stock Option Plan 2014.
With a vesting period of four years, employees will see 20% options vesting in the first and second years and 30% in the third and fourth years. No lock-in period applies, ensuring greater flexibility for employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
