Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crashes Post-Takeoff

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed after takeoff, prompting immediate rescue efforts led by Gujarat's Chief Minister. Officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pledged full support. Aviation authorities continue to assess the situation as relief operations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:21 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crashes Post-Takeoff
Air India plane crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a severe aviation incident in Ahmedabad, an Air India passenger plane, operating as Flight AI171 to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has initiated urgent rescue and relief protocols, including creating a green corridor for swift transport and treatment of injured passengers.

The crash took place on June 12, 2025, according to a statement by the airline. Air India is currently determining the incident's details. The aircraft, a Boeing 787, experienced a crisis shortly after its departure, involving 242 individuals, including crew members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured state authorities of the central government's support for ongoing efforts. Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed shock over the crash, stressing the critical importance of coordinated emergency actions. The crash site showed extensive smoke, raising concerns for those on board.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025