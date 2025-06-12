Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crashes Post-Takeoff

In a severe aviation incident in Ahmedabad, an Air India passenger plane, operating as Flight AI171 to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has initiated urgent rescue and relief protocols, including creating a green corridor for swift transport and treatment of injured passengers.

The crash took place on June 12, 2025, according to a statement by the airline. Air India is currently determining the incident's details. The aircraft, a Boeing 787, experienced a crisis shortly after its departure, involving 242 individuals, including crew members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured state authorities of the central government's support for ongoing efforts. Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed shock over the crash, stressing the critical importance of coordinated emergency actions. The crash site showed extensive smoke, raising concerns for those on board.