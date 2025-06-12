Forging New Ties: Nepal-India Green Energy Revolution

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzoo Rana Deuba highlighted the potential of green energy cooperation to enhance ties between Nepal and India. Speaking at the Nepal–India Strategic Dialogue, she emphasized the mutual benefits of promoting clean and sustainable energy sources.

Deuba underscored India's pledge to import 10,000 MW of electricity over the next decade as a testament to the growing energy cooperation between the two countries. This agreement, signed in January 2024, marks a significant step in strengthening Nepal-India economic partnerships through trade and investment.

The minister detailed Nepal's vast hydroelectric potential using its numerous Himalayan rivers. Highlighting past projects developed with Indian assistance, Deuba stressed the agreement as part of efforts to enhance regional connectivity, including investments in infrastructure spanning various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)