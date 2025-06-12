Tensions Escalate as U.N. Declares Iran Breach Ahead of Nuclear Talks

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board has accused Iran of violating its non-proliferation obligations, increasing tensions in the Middle East as U.S.-Iranian nuclear discussions loom. In response, Iran has opted to implement counter-measures, including the development of a new uranium enrichment facility.

The U.S. and Iran are set to engage in a sixth round of talks regarding Iran's advancing uranium enrichment program. The talks come as U.S. President Donald Trump highlights security concerns in the region, warning against the potential for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed concerns that Iran's actions could lead to an escalation, with the possibility of the matter being reported to the U.N. Security Council. Meanwhile, Iranian officials assert their commitment to nuclear development while hinting at the risk of possible military action by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)