Trump's Trade Ambitions: Can China Open Its Markets?

In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that China could soon open its markets to American products, citing his positive relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a facilitating factor. However, details on how this would be achieved were not elaborated upon.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have persisted for years, fueled by disagreements on trade tariffs, intellectual property rights, human rights concerns, and several geopolitical issues, including the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity challenges, and policies concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Trump's recent threat to impose a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran—China being Iran's largest trading partner—further complicates the diplomatic landscape. As Tehran faces significant domestic anti-government demonstrations, Trump contemplates how to address the ongoing situation, reminiscent of Iran's brief conflict with U.S. ally Israel last year.