Trump's Controversial Gesture at Michigan Auto Plant Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump was caught on video making a controversial gesture toward a factory worker during a visit to a Michigan auto plant. The worker criticized Trump over the Epstein controversy, prompting Trump to react with a profanity and middle finger gesture, as captured by TMZ.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 06:21 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump found himself at the center of another controversy Tuesday during a visit to a Michigan auto plant. A viral video, first published by TMZ, shows Trump making an offensive gesture towards a factory worker who vocally criticized his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The incident occurred at the Ford F-150 assembly facility in Dearborn, where Trump was confronted by a worker shouting accusations. According to White House spokesman Steven Cheung, the president's response was deemed 'appropriate' given the circumstances. The video shows Trump responding with an expletive and raising his middle finger.

The visit aimed to showcase Trump's support for U.S. manufacturing, a crucial part of his election strategy as the 2026 elections approach. Despite the incident, many Ford employees showed their support for Trump, and he remains popular among those emphasizing job creation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

