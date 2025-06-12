Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crashes Near Airport

Tragedy struck near Ahmedabad Airport when an Air India flight en route to London crashed into a doctors' hostel shortly after takeoff. According to a senior police officer, the incident involved an aircraft carrying 242 individuals, including 12 crew members. Authorities report clearing 70 to 80 percent of the crash site.

The senior officer urged the public to cooperate with efforts to establish a green corridor for ambulances, facilitating swift rescue operations. The Gujarat government has mobilized three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to aid in the rescue efforts at the crash site.

In response to the disaster, Ahmedabad City Police issued an emergency contact number for those seeking information about the crash. Meanwhile, following the incident, all flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport have been suspended. Officials confirm that the crash occurred shortly after the aircraft took off at 1:38 PM.

