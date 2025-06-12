Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crashes Near Airport

An Air India flight destined for London crashed into a building near Ahmedabad Airport shortly after takeoff, carrying 242 people. Prompt rescue operations are underway, as authorities clear the crash site and appeal for public cooperation. Flight operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:24 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crashes Near Airport
Visuals from site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck near Ahmedabad Airport when an Air India flight en route to London crashed into a doctors' hostel shortly after takeoff. According to a senior police officer, the incident involved an aircraft carrying 242 individuals, including 12 crew members. Authorities report clearing 70 to 80 percent of the crash site.

The senior officer urged the public to cooperate with efforts to establish a green corridor for ambulances, facilitating swift rescue operations. The Gujarat government has mobilized three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to aid in the rescue efforts at the crash site.

In response to the disaster, Ahmedabad City Police issued an emergency contact number for those seeking information about the crash. Meanwhile, following the incident, all flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport have been suspended. Officials confirm that the crash occurred shortly after the aircraft took off at 1:38 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025