Uttarakhand's Banking Expansion Boosts Financial Inclusion

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated new branches of Axis Bank in Guptkashi and Jyotirmath from the Chief Minister's residence, marking a significant step towards enhancing banking facilities in border areas. He emphasized that these openings would boost financial inclusion and regional development, benefiting both locals and Char Dham Yatra pilgrims.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government will support infrastructure development for banks, with an ongoing rehabilitation scheme in Jyotirmath worth over Rs. 1700 crores. He lauded India's progress towards becoming a developed nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing the importance of connecting every citizen to development.

Highlighting initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra Yojana, Dhami noted that over 55 crore Jan Dhan accounts now facilitate direct financial transfers. Uttarakhand ranks highly in financial discipline and sustainable development, aiming to extend banking, financial services, and e-governance to every community, further easing residents' lives.

