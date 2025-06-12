Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Air India Flight AI171 Crashes in Ahmedabad

Air India Flight AI171, en route to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. All operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport are suspended. Among the 242 passengers, there were 169 Indians. This incident adds to a history of tragic air crashes in India's aviation sector.

Visual from the spot (Photo: CISF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, Air India Flight AI171, scheduled for Gatwick from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after its departure on Thursday. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has temporarily ceased all flight operations in response.

Air India has confirmed the mishap, revealing that out of the 242 passengers, 169 were Indian citizens. The airline has established a dedicated hotline to provide information, while also supporting ongoing investigations.

This tragedy once again turns the spotlight on India's history of air disasters, recalling events like the Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision and the Mangalore runway overshoot. Such incidents continue to shape aviation safety discourse in the country.

