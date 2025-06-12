Tragedy Strikes Again: Air India Flight AI171 Crashes in Ahmedabad

In a devastating incident, Air India Flight AI171, scheduled for Gatwick from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after its departure on Thursday. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has temporarily ceased all flight operations in response.

Air India has confirmed the mishap, revealing that out of the 242 passengers, 169 were Indian citizens. The airline has established a dedicated hotline to provide information, while also supporting ongoing investigations.

This tragedy once again turns the spotlight on India's history of air disasters, recalling events like the Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision and the Mangalore runway overshoot. Such incidents continue to shape aviation safety discourse in the country.