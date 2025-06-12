Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Devastates Ahmedabad

An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, with all 242 passengers and crew on board accounted for in a severe mishap.

Responding swiftly, the National Disaster Response Force deployed three teams to the site with additional reinforcements en route. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu assured a thorough response effort.

Witnesses report the Boeing 787-8 collided with a medical college hostel, leading to injuries. Intense plumes of smoke billowed from the wreckage. Leading figures, including Prime Minister Modi, offered heartfelt condolences and committed substantial aid.