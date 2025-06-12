Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Devastates Ahmedabad
An Air India flight en route to London with 242 passengers crashed in Ahmedabad, prompting emergency response from multiple agencies. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hit a doctor's hostel, resulting in injuries. Key officials, including Prime Minister Modi, expressed sorrow and pledged comprehensive support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, with all 242 passengers and crew on board accounted for in a severe mishap.
Responding swiftly, the National Disaster Response Force deployed three teams to the site with additional reinforcements en route. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu assured a thorough response effort.
Witnesses report the Boeing 787-8 collided with a medical college hostel, leading to injuries. Intense plumes of smoke billowed from the wreckage. Leading figures, including Prime Minister Modi, offered heartfelt condolences and committed substantial aid.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ACME Solar's Wind Power Milestone in Gujarat
Record Participation and Thrilling Victories at Gujarat State Tennis Tournament 2025
Inspired by 'Drishyam': Woman Fakes Death in Gujarat with Lover's Help
Gujarat's Gram Panchayat Polls: A New Era with 27% OBC Reservation
Gujarat Titans' Strategic Prep for IPL Showdown Against Mumbai Indians