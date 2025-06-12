Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Devastates Ahmedabad

An Air India flight en route to London with 242 passengers crashed in Ahmedabad, prompting emergency response from multiple agencies. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hit a doctor's hostel, resulting in injuries. Key officials, including Prime Minister Modi, expressed sorrow and pledged comprehensive support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:33 IST
Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, with all 242 passengers and crew on board accounted for in a severe mishap.

Responding swiftly, the National Disaster Response Force deployed three teams to the site with additional reinforcements en route. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu assured a thorough response effort.

Witnesses report the Boeing 787-8 collided with a medical college hostel, leading to injuries. Intense plumes of smoke billowed from the wreckage. Leading figures, including Prime Minister Modi, offered heartfelt condolences and committed substantial aid.

