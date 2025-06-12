Government Greenlights Major Crop Procurement Initiative to Boost Farmer Support
The government has approved a significant procurement of moong and groundnut at minimum support prices in select states to support farmers. This initiative, part of the Price Support Scheme, ensures purchases when market rates fall below set levels. The scheme will be extended until 2028-29 to enhance pulse production and reduce imports.
In a move aimed at providing substantial support to farmers, the government has sanctioned the procurement of 54,166 tonnes of moong from Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, along with 50,750 tonnes of groundnut from Uttar Pradesh. This initiative will operate under the central Price Support Scheme (PSS), activating when market prices dip below the minimum support price (MSP).
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan endorsed the proposal to execute crop purchases under the PSS, safeguarding farmers' interests and securing their livelihoods. Additionally, a 15-day extension for the procurement window in Andhra Pradesh was sanctioned, allowing operations till June 26.
Authorized procurement will encompass the entire production of tur, urad, and masur in the 2024-25 season, under PSS, to encourage domestic pulse production and cut import reliance. The extension continues these efforts until 2028-29, facilitated by central nodal bodies such as National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF).
