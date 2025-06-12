France Condemns Iran's Nuclear Plans: A Diplomatic Standoff
France has expressed significant concern over Iran's decision to establish a new nuclear enrichment site and upgrade its centrifuges. Iran's actions are in response to the International Atomic Energy Agency's resolution accusing it of violating non-proliferation obligations. This development intensifies the diplomatic tensions around nuclear proliferation.
France voiced its serious concerns on Thursday regarding Iran's intention to develop a new nuclear enrichment facility. The French Foreign Ministry criticized Iran's announced increase in nuclear capacity, labeling the infrastructure development as troubling and condemnable.
Iran has countered the International Atomic Energy Agency's recent resolution, which accused it of breaching non-proliferation commitments, by planning the opening of a new enrichment site and enhancing centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear facility, as reported by state media.
This move heightens the diplomatic tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions, with significant repercussions for international relations and regional stability.
