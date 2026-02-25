IAEA Extends Nuclear Cooperation Framework with Georgia to 2028

Georgia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have formalised a three-year extension of their Country Programme Framework (CPF), reinforcing cooperation on nuclear safety, cancer care, food security and environmental protection through to 2028.

The agreement was signed on 24 February 2026 by Ms Nino Utiashvili, Head of Georgia’s Agency of Nuclear and Radiation Safety (ANRS), and Mr Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation.

The extension covers the period 2020–2028 and provides a strategic roadmap for medium-term technical collaboration between Georgia and the UN nuclear watchdog.

What the CPF Means

A Country Programme Framework serves as the principal planning tool guiding the IAEA’s technical cooperation with a Member State. It identifies national priority areas where nuclear science and technology can support development goals, ensuring targeted use of expertise, equipment and training.

Georgia, an IAEA Member State since 1996, has increasingly integrated nuclear and radiation technologies into sectors ranging from healthcare to agriculture and environmental monitoring.

Five Strategic Priority Areas

Under the extended CPF, cooperation will focus on five core areas:

Nuclear and Radiation Safety and Security

Strengthening regulatory frameworks, oversight capacity and emergency preparedness to ensure safe use of radioactive materials and protection of the public and environment.

Cancer Detection and Non-Communicable Disease Prevention

Expanding early diagnosis and treatment of oncological diseases through nuclear medicine and radiotherapy, while addressing nutrition-related non-communicable disease risk factors.

Food Safety and Agricultural Improvement

Enhancing food control systems and agricultural practices using nuclear techniques to detect contaminants, improve crop resilience and support sustainable farming.

Water Resource Management and Environmental Radiation Monitoring

Applying isotopic and radiological tools to monitor water quality, manage resources more effectively and assess environmental radiation levels.

Renewable Energy Assessment

Evaluating national potential for renewable energy development, supporting Georgia’s broader energy transition and sustainability objectives.

Supporting National Development Goals

The renewed framework reflects Georgia’s efforts to align nuclear technology applications with broader development strategies, including public health strengthening, food security, environmental protection and energy diversification.

Through its Technical Cooperation Programme, the IAEA provides training, expert missions, laboratory equipment and capacity-building initiatives tailored to Member States’ identified needs.

The extension signals continued commitment from both sides to leverage peaceful nuclear science and technology for socioeconomic development and regulatory advancement.

With the CPF now extended through 2028, Georgia is positioned to deepen institutional capacity, modernise regulatory systems and expand access to nuclear-derived tools that support public health, agriculture, environmental protection and energy planning.