Air India Flight's Unexpected Crash: A Technological Paradox Unveiled
A shocking crash involving Air India's technologically advanced Boeing 787 Dreamliner raises profound questions. Despite thorough pre-flight checks, the crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London. Initial investigation points to critical assessments of flight protocols and the pivotal role of the aircraft's black box.
- Country:
- India
The aviation industry is reeling from the unexpected crash of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, described as a 'very surprising' incident by former Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Praful Patel. Known for its technological advancements, the aircraft's failure reflects a grave anomaly in its operations.
Speaking to ANI, Patel expressed deep concern over the incident involving flight AI171, which crashed near Ahmedabad airport. 'Our condolences to the victims and their families. This tragedy highlights the importance of a detailed investigation to unearth the reasons behind such an unexpected failure,' he stated.
Pilot and operational protocols are under scrutiny after the aircraft, carrying 242 passengers, issued a 'Mayday' call post-takeoff. The flight, initially smooth from Delhi to Ahmedabad, encountered fatal issues en route to London. Focus now shifts to deciphering clues from the aircraft's black box to determine the mishap's cause, said Patel.
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
Haryana govt informs SC that SIT constituted, Ashoka University professor joined investigation.
SC seeks report on investigation of SIT, directs extension of interim bail granted to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.
High Court Questions Centre's Assurance Amid Fraud Investigation
School Dean Accused of Sexual Coercion, Sparks Investigation