Air India Tragedy: DNA Tests to Aid Victim Identification

In the wake of the devastating Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport, Gujarat's health officials have appealed to the families of the victims to step forward for DNA testing, which is crucial to identifying the deceased. Dhananjay Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, announced that DNA collection facilities are ready at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

During a press briefing, Secretary Dwivedi emphasized the importance of DNA testing, made available at the Kasauti Bhavan of BJ Medical College, urging family members, notably parents and children of passengers, to provide their samples for prompt victim identification. He mentioned the availability of inquiry helplines, 6357373831 and 6357373841, for the relatives of those affected, offering additional assistance in such an exigent time.

With several bodies burned beyond recognition, DNA testing remains a vital tool for identification. Dwivedi shared that 50 injured are currently being treated at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, with most in stable condition. He added that due to the crash's proximity to nearby settlements, some local residents were also harmed. The Gujarat government has deployed three National Disaster Response Force teams, composed of 90 personnel, to aid in the ongoing rescue operations.

Air India, through an official statement, confirmed that the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, carrying 242 passengers aboard Flight AI-171, faced disaster shortly after departing from Ahmedabad. The passengers represented diverse nationalities, including Indian, British, Canadian, and Portuguese nationals. To provide timely information, the airline has activated a passenger hotline at 1800 5691 444.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed his heartfelt condolences, acknowledging the tragic accident of Flight AI-171 en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. He assured that the airline's focus is keenly set on providing full support while assisting emergency teams and affected families.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has dispatched a team to investigate the crash, with early reports indicating a mayday was issued by the flight after its takeoff from Runway 23. However, further communication efforts with Air Traffic Control went unanswered, leading to the devastating crash just beyond the airport perimeter.