Left Menu

Air India Tragedy: DNA Tests to Aid Victim Identification

Following a tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 near Ahmedabad, Gujarat health authorities have urged victims' families to provide DNA samples for identification purposes. Rescue efforts continue as 50 injured receive treatment, and authorities rely on DNA due to the severity of the crash. Three NDRF teams aid operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:17 IST
Air India Tragedy: DNA Tests to Aid Victim Identification
Wreckage of Air India AI-171 flight which crash landed on a building soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the devastating Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport, Gujarat's health officials have appealed to the families of the victims to step forward for DNA testing, which is crucial to identifying the deceased. Dhananjay Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, announced that DNA collection facilities are ready at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

During a press briefing, Secretary Dwivedi emphasized the importance of DNA testing, made available at the Kasauti Bhavan of BJ Medical College, urging family members, notably parents and children of passengers, to provide their samples for prompt victim identification. He mentioned the availability of inquiry helplines, 6357373831 and 6357373841, for the relatives of those affected, offering additional assistance in such an exigent time.

With several bodies burned beyond recognition, DNA testing remains a vital tool for identification. Dwivedi shared that 50 injured are currently being treated at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, with most in stable condition. He added that due to the crash's proximity to nearby settlements, some local residents were also harmed. The Gujarat government has deployed three National Disaster Response Force teams, composed of 90 personnel, to aid in the ongoing rescue operations.

Air India, through an official statement, confirmed that the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, carrying 242 passengers aboard Flight AI-171, faced disaster shortly after departing from Ahmedabad. The passengers represented diverse nationalities, including Indian, British, Canadian, and Portuguese nationals. To provide timely information, the airline has activated a passenger hotline at 1800 5691 444.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed his heartfelt condolences, acknowledging the tragic accident of Flight AI-171 en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. He assured that the airline's focus is keenly set on providing full support while assisting emergency teams and affected families.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has dispatched a team to investigate the crash, with early reports indicating a mayday was issued by the flight after its takeoff from Runway 23. However, further communication efforts with Air Traffic Control went unanswered, leading to the devastating crash just beyond the airport perimeter.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025