Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad: Leaders Express Condolences
Several political figures, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, expressed their condolences after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad. The flight, en route to London, resulted in tragic losses. Investigations are ongoing as Air India and Boeing coordinate responses.
In a significant aviation tragedy, an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad on Thursday, leading to widespread sorrow and condolences from prominent political figures.
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, expressing deep shock and sadness, took to social media platform X to send his condolences to the families of the victims. Similarly, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan voiced their sympathies for affected families.
Air India has confirmed the accident involving flight AI171, destined for Gatwick in London, while Boeing is in close touch regarding the situation. Efforts are ongoing to support the impacted families and determine the causes of this regrettable incident.
