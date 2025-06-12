Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad: Leaders Express Condolences

In a significant aviation tragedy, an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad on Thursday, leading to widespread sorrow and condolences from prominent political figures.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, expressing deep shock and sadness, took to social media platform X to send his condolences to the families of the victims. Similarly, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan voiced their sympathies for affected families.

Air India has confirmed the accident involving flight AI171, destined for Gatwick in London, while Boeing is in close touch regarding the situation. Efforts are ongoing to support the impacted families and determine the causes of this regrettable incident.

