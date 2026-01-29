Left Menu

Air India Expands Fleet with Boeing Aircraft Order at Wings India 2026

Air India has announced an order for 30 additional Boeing aircraft at Wings India 2026, taking its total orders with the manufacturer to 250. The new order complements a previous 2023 agreement for 220 aircraft, advancing Air India's strategy to position itself as a leading global carrier.

Air India Expands Fleet with Boeing Aircraft Order at Wings India 2026
In a significant move to bolster its fleet, Air India announced an order for 30 more Boeing aircraft at Wings India 2026. The order includes 20 737-8 and 10 737-10 jets, increasing the airline's total Boeing orders to 250.

This latest acquisition aims to support Air India's strategy to establish itself as a world-class global carrier, complementing its previous 2023 order for 220 aircraft. Currently, the airline operates 52 of these planes, with new models set to enhance its operations further by 2026.

The announcement was witnessed by Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, highlighting the airline's focus on expanding connectivity. Boeing officials emphasized the trust placed by Air India in the reliable performance of the 737 series to drive passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

