Tragic Air India Flight Disaster: Survivors and Rescue Efforts Emerge

In a tragic turn of events, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 individuals, crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane, en route to London Gatwick, collided with a doctors' hostel shortly after departure.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik reported finding a survivor in seat 11A, who is currently hospitalized. While the number of casualties remains unconfirmed, the crash's location in a residential area heightens the risk of fatalities.

Air India confirmed the incident involving Flight AI171, emphasizing that 169 of the passengers were Indian nationals, alongside 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national. The airline has established a hotline for concerned relatives, and the Gujarat government has dispatched three National Disaster Response Force teams to aid in the rescue operations.

