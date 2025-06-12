Left Menu

Tragic Air India Flight Disaster: Survivors and Rescue Efforts Emerge

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operated by Air India crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, hitting a doctors' hostel. Of the 242 people on board, one survivor has been found, while the death toll remains uncertain. Rescue efforts are underway, and a hotline has been established for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:54 IST
Tragic Air India Flight Disaster: Survivors and Rescue Efforts Emerge
Visual from crash site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 individuals, crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane, en route to London Gatwick, collided with a doctors' hostel shortly after departure.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik reported finding a survivor in seat 11A, who is currently hospitalized. While the number of casualties remains unconfirmed, the crash's location in a residential area heightens the risk of fatalities.

Air India confirmed the incident involving Flight AI171, emphasizing that 169 of the passengers were Indian nationals, alongside 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national. The airline has established a hotline for concerned relatives, and the Gujarat government has dispatched three National Disaster Response Force teams to aid in the rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025