Left Menu

PhonePe Sells 5% Stake in MapmyIndia Parent for Rs 486 Crore

PhonePe, a subsidiary of Walmart-controlled Flipkart, sold a 5% stake in CE Info Systems, MapmyIndia's parent company, for Rs 486 crore in an open market deal. Post-sale, PhonePe's ownership reduced to 13.74%. Mutual funds purchased a 2.4% stake, valuing the deal collectively at Rs 230 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:17 IST
PhonePe Sells 5% Stake in MapmyIndia Parent for Rs 486 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, PhonePe, a major player in digital payments and a subsidiary of Walmart-controlled Flipkart, has offloaded a 5% stake in CE Info Systems, the company behind MapmyIndia. The stake sale was executed through an open market transaction, fetching Rs 486 crore.

Following the transaction, shares of CE Info Systems experienced a 9.39% drop, closing at Rs 1,768.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. According to BSE data, PhonePe unloaded 27.21 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,786.22 each, leading to a notable reduction in its holding from 18.74% to 13.74%.

In a concurrent development, notable mutual funds including Motilal Oswal MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and Tata MF acquired 12.88 lakh shares, approximating a 2.4% stake in CE Info Systems. The acquisition was done at an average price of Rs 1,785 per share, amounting to Rs 230 crore. Further details about additional buyers remain undisclosed in the BSE database.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025