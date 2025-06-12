Revolutionizing Agriculture: Haryana's Drone Technology Initiative

The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has unveiled a pioneering initiative focused on the diverse applications of drone technology, as outlined in a recent board meeting.

A key aspect of the initiative is a pilot project using drones to monitor crop health and detect diseases, offering farmers crucial insights to prevent losses. Saini highlighted the importance of targeting crops like potatoes and cotton, which are prone to disease.

Furthermore, the 'Drone Didi Yojana' plans to train 5,000 women in drone technology, fostering both technological adoption and women's empowerment. The government also emphasized the use of drones for environmentally sustainable practices such as spraying natural liquid fertilizers.

