Trump's Immigration Plans: Impact on Agriculture and Hospitality Industries

In a statement made at the White House, President Donald Trump indicated that he would soon be issuing an immigration order. This announcement followed an earlier social media post in which he discussed labor challenges faced by the U.S. agriculture and hospitality sectors amidst his ongoing immigration crackdown.

President Trump specifically noted the impact on farmers and hotel operators, who rely heavily on non-citizen workers. These workers, many of whom have been with their employers for decades, are essential to the functionality of these industries.

Trump acknowledged the significant contribution of these workers and hinted at forthcoming measures to address the issues they face, signaling that an official order could be imminent.