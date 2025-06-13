Left Menu

Navy Chief Discusses Pause in Operation Sindoor and Advances in Defense Technology

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi highlights the ongoing status of Operation Sindoor while discussing advancements in non-contact warfare and defense manufacturing synergies. He emphasizes the importance of counter-drone systems and praises the progress made by private and public sectors in enhancing India's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:15 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, announced that Operation Sindoor is temporarily on pause but remains in progress. During an interaction with ANI, Admiral Tripathi opted to reserve further comments on the operation's details, indicating its ongoing nature.

The Navy Chief addressed the evolving landscape of non-contact warfare, emphasizing the permanence of this domain. He highlighted the significant role of drones and loitering munitions, stressing the necessity of developing counter-drone systems. According to Tripathi, these technological areas were not accounted for a decade ago, yet are crucial today.

At Solar Industries India Ltd's headquarters in Nagpur, Admiral Tripathi reviewed the production processes of various defense products alongside Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal. The Navy Chief commended the company's advancements and underscored the need for cooperation between public and private sectors to enhance defense manufacturing capabilities. The review included demonstrations of drones, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and the Bhargavastra counter-drone system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

