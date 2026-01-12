Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port
Russian drones targeted two foreign-flagged vessels near Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk, according to a source. One of the vessels was reportedly en route to Italy. This incident heightens concerns over regional stability and maritime security in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:16 IST
- Ukraine
Russian drones on Monday targeted two foreign-flagged vessels near Ukraine's southern port city of Chornomorsk, according to an individual familiar with the incident.
The source revealed that one of the affected vessels was on its way to Italy at the time of the strike.
The attack raises significant concerns about maritime safety and regional stability in the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine and Russia.
