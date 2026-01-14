Aerial Intrusion: Pakistani Drones Over Indian Border Spark Tensions

In a flurry of cross-border tensions, Indian Army troops engaged in a standoff with suspected Pakistani drones along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Rajouri district, sparking a swift military response.

Army officials reported that the drones briefly hovered over the Manjakote sector before retreating to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This incursion led to a stern diplomatic communication by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi with Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) amidst a string of drone sightings along the Jammu sector.

Defense sources confirmed that counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) measures are in place. The drones entered Indian airspace in the Chingus area, prompting troops to open fire. Authorities are on high alert to prevent any drops of weapons or narcotics, following prior incidents of arms consignments dropped via drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)