ArisInfra Solutions Set for IPO Debut with Ambitious Rs 500-Crore Target

ArisInfra Solutions is launching an IPO on June 18-20, with shares priced at Rs 210 to Rs 222 each, aiming to raise nearly Rs 500 crore. The funds will support working capital, subsidiary investment, and other corporate needs. This tech-enabled company specializes in digitizing construction materials procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd has announced the details of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) set to open between June 18 and June 20. With a price band ranging from Rs 210 to Rs 222 per share, the company aims to raise approximately Rs 500 crore through this fresh issue of equity shares, with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component included.

The funds accrued from this IPO will be primarily utilized to fund the company's working capital, invest in its subsidiary Buildmex-Infra, and purchase partial shareholding from existing shareholders of ArisUnitern Re Solutions Pvt Ltd. Additionally, the funds will aid in loan repayment and general corporate purposes.

ArisInfra Solutions, a B2B technology-enabled company, has carved a niche in simplifying the procurement process for construction materials. With 10.35 million metric tonnes of construction materials delivered over three years, the company has served a wide client base across various cities. The shares are slated for listing on June 25, with major involvement from financial entities like JM Financial, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama as book running lead managers for the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

