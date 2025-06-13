Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Claims 241 Lives
An Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad, resulting in 241 fatalities and leaving one survivor. The incident demands a thorough investigation, as authorities and leaders express condolences. The plane, en route to London, held passengers of various nationalities. A detailed inquiry is urged to prevent premature blame.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident, an Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives while sparing just one person. Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Ramchander Rao expressed his deep sorrow, urging a comprehensive investigation to uncover the cause behind the disaster.
The Boeing 787-8, carrying 169 Indian nationals, and 61 from other countries, struck a resident doctors' hostel shortly after taking off for London on June 12, 2025. The Indian aviation sector, typically marked by minor technical issues, has been shaken by this rare and severe crash.
Air Traffic Control reported the aircraft's Mayday call before losing contact. As authorities begin their inquiry, Air India and the Tata Group have pledged compensation for victims' families, while leaders urge restraint until official conclusions are reached.
