Gold Prices Strike Record High Amid Middle East Tensions

Gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs 1,00,403 per 10 grams due to a weakening rupee and tensions in the Middle East. The rising geopolitical tensions, particularly between Israel and Iran, and a weaker rupee are driving investors towards gold as a safe-haven asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:49 IST
Gold Prices Strike Record High Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices surged to unprecedented levels, closing the day at Rs 1,00,403 per 10 grams, marking a record high due to escalating geopolitical tensions and a weakening rupee.

The ongoing strife in the Middle East, especially Israel's recent attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, has spooked global markets, causing investors to flock to safe-haven assets.

On the global front, gold futures also rallied significantly, fueled by unexpectedly positive US producer price index data, leading to speculation of a potential easing of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

