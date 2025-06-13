Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight 171 Crash Claims 241 Lives

A devastating crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad resulted in the deaths of all 241 people aboard. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah have visited the site and hospital. The DNA identification process continues amid ongoing investigations into the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:56 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight 171 Crash Claims 241 Lives
DNA sampling for identification of deceased passengers underway at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A tragic air accident involving Air India Flight 171 has claimed the lives of all 241 passengers and crew members on board. The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad is currently conducting DNA sampling to identify the deceased following the crash of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its way to London Gatwick.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and assessed the situation firsthand. He also met the lone survivor of the incident at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, leaving a trail of devastation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underscored the tragic inevitability of the disaster given the intense fire fueled by 125,000 litres of aviation fuel. Shah confirmed that up to 1,000 DNA tests have been carried out to determine the official death count. Efforts by state and union authorities for relief operations commenced swiftly after the incident.

