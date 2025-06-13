Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight 171 Crash Claims 241 Lives
A devastating crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad resulted in the deaths of all 241 people aboard. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah have visited the site and hospital. The DNA identification process continues amid ongoing investigations into the tragic incident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic air accident involving Air India Flight 171 has claimed the lives of all 241 passengers and crew members on board. The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad is currently conducting DNA sampling to identify the deceased following the crash of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its way to London Gatwick.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and assessed the situation firsthand. He also met the lone survivor of the incident at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, leaving a trail of devastation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underscored the tragic inevitability of the disaster given the intense fire fueled by 125,000 litres of aviation fuel. Shah confirmed that up to 1,000 DNA tests have been carried out to determine the official death count. Efforts by state and union authorities for relief operations commenced swiftly after the incident.
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Jammu on two-day visit to review security situation in J&K: Officials.
Heightened Security in Jammu & Poonch for Amit Shah Visit
Whoever tries to harm us will be given befitting and forceful response: Home Minister Amit Shah in J-K's Poonch.
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds BSF response to Pak hostility, says they dealt major blow to enemy that would take years to overcome.
Terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together. This is our policy: Amit Shah.