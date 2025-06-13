Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight 171 Crash Claims 241 Lives

A tragic air accident involving Air India Flight 171 has claimed the lives of all 241 passengers and crew members on board. The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad is currently conducting DNA sampling to identify the deceased following the crash of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its way to London Gatwick.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and assessed the situation firsthand. He also met the lone survivor of the incident at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, leaving a trail of devastation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underscored the tragic inevitability of the disaster given the intense fire fueled by 125,000 litres of aviation fuel. Shah confirmed that up to 1,000 DNA tests have been carried out to determine the official death count. Efforts by state and union authorities for relief operations commenced swiftly after the incident.